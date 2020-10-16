State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay

The $300-a-week payments made available by the Lost Wages Assistance program will soon hit the bank accounts for thousands of Nevadans.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Friday it rolled out the LWA program and successfuly made payments with a small test run.

“The Department has been working as quickly as possible to make this program available to Nevadans. Although LWA funding is limited to a set amount, our objective is to ensure payments are made to eligible claimants for as many weeks as the funding will allow,” said DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

