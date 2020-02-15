Sullenberger joins Joe Biden at Henderson rally — VIDEO

Former Vice President Joe Biden and famous pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson on Friday night to “get out the vote” for early voting for the Nevada caucus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and famous pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson on Friday night to “get out the vote” for early voting for the Nevada caucus.

Biden is bidding for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sullenberger is known for his heroism during the “Miracle on the Hudson” flight in New York in 2009.

Voting in the Nevada Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses begins Saturday at dozens of locations throughout the state.