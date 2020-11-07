Susie Lee declared winner in 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Susie Lee has won a second term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
The race was called at 9:21 a.m. Saturday for Lee, a freshman Democrat who faced an unusually close race against for WWE pro wrestler and businessman Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer in the 3rd Congressional District.
The tally in the 3rd District currently stands at 49 percent for Lee, 45.8 percent for Rodimer.
The 3rd District, which encompasses the suburbs of Green Valley and Summerlin, is Nevada’s closest congressional district by voter registration; Democrats outnumber Republicans there by about 10,000 votes. It has flipped between Democrats and Republicans since it was created in 2001, but since 2016 has seen narrow Democratic victories.
