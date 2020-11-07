Susie Lee declared winner in 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Susie Lee has won a second term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., promotes the Democratic ticket during a voter mobilization event at The Gramercy Residences courtyard on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Susie Lee and Dan Rodimer, candidates for 3rd Congressional District in Nevada. Candidates in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts have spent nearly $8 million on their campaign races. (Facebook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Susie Lee has won a second term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

The race was called at 9:21 a.m. Saturday for Lee, a freshman Democrat who faced an unusually close race against for WWE pro wrestler and businessman Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer in the 3rd Congressional District.

The tally in the 3rd District currently stands at 49 percent for Lee, 45.8 percent for Rodimer.

The 3rd District, which encompasses the suburbs of Green Valley and Summerlin, is Nevada’s closest congressional district by voter registration; Democrats outnumber Republicans there by about 10,000 votes. It has flipped between Democrats and Republicans since it was created in 2001, but since 2016 has seen narrow Democratic victories.

