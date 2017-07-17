Threatening letter left at Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office

Nothing was stolen Sunday morning from the Las Vegas office of Sen. Dean Heller, but Las Vegas police confirmed a threatening letter was left behind.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP health care bill, June 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Dean Heller's office at 8930 W. Sunset Road in Las Vegas was broken into Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas/Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department would not specify what was in the letter, citing an open investigation. But the agency said it took a report for the crime of “threatening or obscene letters or writing.”

Police were notified after a burglary alarm went off just after 9 a.m. Sunday at the Republican senator’s office at 8930 W. Sunset Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that a burglary did not occur, but a note addressed to Heller was found near the door to his office.

“Due to the open status of the investigation, the content of the note will not be disclosed at this time,” police said in a statement Monday.

Initial reports indicated a break-in occurred at Heller’s office on Saturday morning.

