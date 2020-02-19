Tickets available for Trump rally Friday in Las Vegas

President Donald J. Trump will hold a “Keep America Great” rally Friday in Las Vegas, and tickets are available online.

People seeking tickets for the rally can request them online. People can request two tickets per mobile number, and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The rally will begin at noon at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Paradise Road.

“President Trump has delivered for Nevada, and Nevada is going to deliver for him,” said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald. “As the 2020 Democrats parachute into our state, this rally will present a stark contrast between their socialist agendas and President Trump’s historic record. Nevadans are finally getting ahead, thanks to the Trump administration, and every single Democrat left in this race would undo our progress and destroy our economy.”

