Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump is capping his four-day trip to the West with a noon campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center a day ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a graduation ceremony for participants of the Hope for Prisoners program at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump is capping his four-day trip to the West with a noon campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center a day ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

It is his third “Keep America Great” rally in three days, and completes a trip designed to earn Trump media coverage at the expense of Democratic hopefuls.

As part of the trip, the president invited press traveling on Air Force One to and from a rally in Phoenix to watch Wednesday night’s Democratic debate with him. The session was off the record.

Then, after landing at McCarran International Airport, the president’s limousine, dubbed “The Beast,” and his motorcade cruised The Strip toward his overnight destination.

The White House does not disclose where the president spends the night, but when in Las Vegas he usually stays at his signature Trump International Hotel.

On Thursday Trump spoke at a graduation ceremony for ex-offenders who had passed the Hope for Prisoners re-entry program.

The president’s western swing is in keeping with a pattern of attempting to dominate the news cycle during Democratic voting. He also held rallies in Des Moines ahead of the Iowa caucuses and in Manchester ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.