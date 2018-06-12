Trump endorses Republican Adam Laxalt for Nevada governor

On the final day for Nevadans to cast their vote in the primary election, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he “strongly” endorses Republican Adam Laxalt to be the Silver State’s next governor.

Sherman Gray, left, owner of Avery's Coffee Shop, shakes hands with Adam Laxalt, a Republican running for governor, at a "Get-Out-The-Vote" campaign at Avery's Coffee Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

CARSON CITY — On the final day for Nevadans to cast their vote in the primary election, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he “strongly” endorses Republican Adam Laxalt to be the Silver State’s next governor.

Like many of Trump’s announcements, the endorsement came via Twitter.

“I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor. Also, will fight hard to lower your taxes and is tough on crime!” Trump’s tweet said.

I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor. Also, will fight hard to lower your taxes and is tough on crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Laxalt, Nevada’s attorney general, is considered the heavy favorite to win the GOP nomination against a field that includes Las Vegas businessman Jared Fisher and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

“We’re honored to have the support of the president of the United States. The thousands of Nevadans who are casting their vote for Adam today recognize that as an Iraq war veteran and proven leader, he’s the best choice for Nevada’s next governor,” Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Briden said.

Laxalt is expected to face off in November against the winner of the testy and expensive Democratic primary race between Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani.

