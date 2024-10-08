Trump to join roundtable in Henderson this weekend

Former President Donald Trump will join a roundtable of Hispanic community members in Henderson on Saturday.

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after speaking at a temporary relief shelter as he visits areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Evans, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former President Donald Trump will speak during a roundtable in Henderson with Hispanic Nevadans on Saturday.

The organization Building America’s Future will host Trump at a Hispanic roundtable as part of its America’s Future Tour where Nevadans will share how they think the policies of the Biden-Harris administration has driven inflation, according to a statement from the organization.

Trump is expected to discuss his economic proposals, including his pledge to eliminate taxes on tips, according to the statement from Building America’s Future.

In addition to hosting Nevada community members, union workers and small business owners, the roundtable will also include GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown, Goya CEO Robert Unanue and Texas Rep. Mayra Flores.

