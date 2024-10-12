Trump to participate in North Las Vegas roundtable today

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a Hispanic roundtable in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a roundtable with Hispanic community members in North Las Vegas this afternoon.

Hosted by Building America’s Future, the roundtable will feature Hispanic Nevadans who will talk about how the policies of the Biden-Harris administration are contributing to inflation.

Trump will be joined by Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, Goya CEO Robert Unanue, Texas congressional candidate Mayra Flores and Hispanic business owners and union members.

The former president’s roundtable comes just two days after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas to participate in a Univision town hall, which Trump is also expected to participate in from Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

