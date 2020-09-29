Two first-time candidates in the race for Assembly District 7 seat

Democrat Cameron “C.H.” Miller will face Republican Anthony “Tony” Palmer in the race for Assembly District 7. Both candidates are in their first run for office.

Anthony “Tony” Palmer, left, and Cameron “C.H.” Miller, candidates for Nevada Assembly District 7 (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Facebook)

Two first-time candidates will face off in the race to represent Assembly District 7.

Democrat Cameron “C.H.” Miller, who has the financial backing of Democratic lawmakers and unions, had a landslide victory in June’s primary. He is facing Republican Anthony “Tony” Palmer.

It’s an open seat, after Assemblywoman Dina Neal decided to run for the state Senate.

Palmer has lived in Nevada for five years after retiring as a police sergeant in Virginia Beach. His law enforcement career spanned three decades.

He said he had the spare time as a retiree, so he wanted to run to stop policies he thinks will not help the public. He said he is not running to advance a political career or business interests.

“I don’t have any agenda other than to make the state better,” he said.

Palmer, a conservative, is running on a platform of opposing new taxes.

Even amid unprecedented declines in state revenue, Palmer supports slashing business taxes, including implementing a two-year tax moratorium on new manufacturing facilities.

Palmer said decreasing taxes on businesses would ultimately help increase revenues by keeping businesses afloat and people employed. “Sometimes you have to give a little to get a little,” he said.

If COVID-19 forces more budget cuts, Palmer said he supports cutting from finance and administration and education.

He also supports legislation that would limit emergency powers for the governor by capping emergency orders at 14 days total. To extend orders under Palmer’s proposal, the governor would need support from the Legislature.

Palmer said he supports school choice initiatives and backs education savings accounts, and wants to give state police officers raises.

Miller, who has a background in entertainment and production, said his main legislative priority is evaluating how to increase revenue for the state so Nevada does not have to endure any additional cuts. During the special legislative session, lawmakers voted for cuts to education and other programs.

But asked how he wants to increase revenues, Miller did not provide an answer.

“As far as anything specific right now, for me, it’s too soon to make the decision,” he said. “My focus is to get elected.”

Miller also did not provide any specific parts of government he would be willing to support cutting to balance the budget should the state continue to feel the fiscal strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he supports programs that would help prepare people for jobs of the future, such as those in automation. He backs setting up a transitional workforce development program to prepare people to operate new technology.

He said he wants to get creative in attracting new industries to Nevada.

Miller said he cares about housing accessibility issues and affordability.

“So if I could get something passed that moves the needle in addressing our housing crisis, that would make me happy.”

Asked about specific solutions, he said he was working on policy proposals, but declined to share details.

Overall, Miller said he is the best candidate for the job because he wants to see people thrive in every part of their lives.

“I have an open ear, an open heart and an open mind,” he said. “I am forward-thinking and ready to do the work that’s necessary to move our community forward.“

