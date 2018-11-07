Two tight races will decide historic first in Nevada Assembly

Shea Backus and Connie Munk held leads of .02 percentage points against a pair of Republican incumbents with a handful of precincts yet to report as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Shea Backus, left, and Jim Marchant. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of too-close-to-call races will determine whether women secure an historic first in the Nevada Assembly.

Backus led Jim Marchant in district 37, while Munk had a 74-vote advantage against Richard McArthur in district 4.

If the Democrats hold on, women will have make up the majority in the Assembly for the first time. Democrats will also have 28 seats, giving them a two-thirds supermajority in the chamber for the first time since 2008 during the blue wave of 2008 that swept President Barack Obama into office.

If they lose, McArthur and Marchant will be the only incumbents to not have won re-election.

It’s unclear who will end up representing District 36, where there are nearly 8,500 more Republicans than Democrats on the active-voter registration rolls, but it won’t be Dennis Hof, who easily defeated Lesia Romanov even though he died in bed at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, just north of Pahrump, on Oct. 16.

The seat will be declared vacant, and the process will start to appoint his replacement.

According to Wayne Thorley, who oversees elections at the Nevada secretary of state’s office, the commissioners in the three counties included in District 36 — Clark, Lincoln and Nye — will meet separately to nominate one candidate each. Then the three county commissions will hold a joint meeting to vote on which of the three candidates to appoint.

