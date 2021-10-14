Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas Monday
The White House didn’t immediately specify the purpose of the vice president’s visit.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas Monday.
The White House did not immediately provide details about what her trip will entail.
Harris visited Las Vegas in July, encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
