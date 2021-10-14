65°F
Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 11:30 am
 
Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Pa ...
Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris takes a serious tone for a moment while campaign ...
Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris takes a serious tone for a moment while campaigning at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas Monday.

The White House did not immediately provide details about what her trip will entail.

Harris visited Las Vegas in July, encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

