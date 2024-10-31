Walz, Vance to campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday in final days

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will each make campaign stops in Las Vegas on Saturday, just days before the Tuesday election.

Both vice presidential nominees Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will make stops in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in the final push to Tuesday's election.

Both vice presidential nominees will make stops in Las Vegas on Saturday morning in the final push to Tuesday's election.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will visit the city as part of a campaign swing through Nevada and Arizona, hosting get-out-the-vote events and mobilizing voters the final weekend before Election Day, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance will hold a rally in Las Vegas at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Whitney Recreation Center. To attend, register on Trump’s campaign website.

The visits mark the campaigns’ final pushes to get Nevadans to vote in the Nov. 5 election. As of Thursday morning, more than 870,000 Nevadans have already voted, or about 44 percent of the state’s registered voters.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will hold rallies today in Southern Nevada.

