Walz, Vance to campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday in final days

Both vice presidential nominees Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wil ...
Both vice presidential nominees Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will make stops in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in the final push to Tuesday’s election. (AP/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 10:06 am
 
Updated October 31, 2024 - 10:10 am

Both vice presidential nominees will make stops in Las Vegas on Saturday morning in the final push to Tuesday’s election.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will visit the city as part of a campaign swing through Nevada and Arizona, hosting get-out-the-vote events and mobilizing voters the final weekend before Election Day, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance will hold a rally in Las Vegas at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Whitney Recreation Center. To attend, register on Trump’s campaign website.

The visits mark the campaigns’ final pushes to get Nevadans to vote in the Nov. 5 election. As of Thursday morning, more than 870,000 Nevadans have already voted, or about 44 percent of the state’s registered voters.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will hold rallies today in Southern Nevada.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

