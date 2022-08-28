What should Nevada’s candidates talk about before the November election?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is asking voters to help set the agenda for the 2022 election campaign by telling us what you want the candidates to talk about.

Jennifer López attends an event against voter suppression sponsored by the NAACP and Common Cause on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The traditional model of campaign news coverage — the constant flow of stories about who’s leading in the polls, who’s raising more money or running more ads and campaign tactics — doesn’t work.

It doesn’t tell readers what the elections are actually about and what might change after they are over.

That’s why the Review-Journal is taking a different approach this election cycle, one that covers the elections less like a horse race and instead covers them for what they are to the voters: a choice. A choice between platforms, priorities and what candidates will do once in office.

That’s how we plan to cover the elections between now and November. But we need your help to do that — with our new online initiative, Know Nevada.

In stories and on the website, you’ll discover an easy way to suggest topics for story coverage.

We’re asking you to answer a single question: What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they work for your vote?

Your responses will form the basis of our election coverage between now and November. We’ll collect them and look to see what topics and themes come up most often. That will help us develop a “citizens agenda” of questions from you, the voters, that we’ll publish and put to the candidates running for office.

We want to help you not just be a more informed citizen as you head to the polls. We also want to help you take back control of the elections and set the agenda for what the candidates are focused on.

You can find the form to submit your questions at the bottom of this story. Or, you can find it on our website at reviewjournal.com/knownevada.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.