What’s old is new again in Nevada congressional race

Democrat Steven Horsford, who held the seat from 2012 to 2014, announced Thursday that he intends to enter the race in a move that could set up a potential rematch between two former Nevada Congressmen.

Former U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, speaking on Dec. 22, 2014, at Las Vegas Paiute Resort after Tule Springs was designated Nevada’s only national monument, announced Thursday that he will enter the race to regain his former seat in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What’s old is new again in the race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Horsford’s announcement comes exactly one week after the same announcement from Republican Cresent Hardy, who defeated Horsford in 2014 but lost to current Rep. Ruben Kihuen in 2016. Kihuen is not seeking re-election after several women accused him of sexual harassment in December.

In a video announcing his run, Horsford said he is frustrated with how President Donald Trump and the Republican-held Congress are leading the country.

“In just the last year, they have voted to take away health care away from millions of Americans. They’ve passed this tax scheme that only benefits the richest. And they have begun to strip away at our basic civic and human rights,” Horsford said. “Enough is enough. It’s time that we hold this president and our Congress accountable.

Horsford also touted his term in Congress and said he was proud of the work he was able to do to improve health care, address the housing crisis and help position Nevada as a leader on solar energy.

And while Horsford decision sets up a potential rematch of the 2014 race, several Democrats are vying to replace Kihuen.

State Sen. Patricia Spearman has announced that she’s running, and North Las Vegas John Lee has said he is considering running as well.

A handful of lesser known candidates have also filed to run in the race, including Democrats John Anzalone and Amy Vilela and Republican Jeff Miller.

Horsford plans to begin his campaign with a listening tour across the district, which stretches from North Las Vegas to Ely and includes Clark, White Pine, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral and Nye counties. Despite the vast geographical reach of the district, 88 percent of the voters live in Clark County.

The district also leans Democratic in terms of registered voters, with approximately 36,000 more Democrats than Republicans, according to the latest statistics from the Nevada Secretary of State.

