Nevada

Wife of state Sen. Settlemeyer admits 3rd DUI, gets treatment

The Associated Press
June 30, 2017 - 1:34 am
 

CARSON CITY — A Nevada state senator’s wife with two previous drunken driving convictions was sentenced to alcohol treatment after acknowledging to a judge she was driving under the influence when she was stopped and arrested in January.

The Gardnerville Record-Courier reports that if 52-year-old Sherese Settelmeyer completes treatment within five years, her driving under the influence conviction will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

If she fails it, she will face one to six years in prison and fine of up to $5,000.

Settelmeyer was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2010 and 2013.

Defense attorney Ron Cauley says she is legally qualified and a classic candidate for the sentence reduction program.

She is the wife of Sen. James Settelmeyer of Minden, south of Carson City.

 

