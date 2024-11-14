59°F
Yeager, Cannizzaro will lead the Legislature once again

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, and Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizarro. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, seen in Carson City in 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizarro gives a speech during the first day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 4:52 pm
 

Democratic state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro and Assemblyman Steve Yeager have been re-elected to their leadership roles ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

Nevada Senate Democrats on Tuesday selected Cannizzaro to serve for a fourth consecutive legislative session as Senate Majority Leader, and the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus re-elected Yeager to serve as the Caucus Chair ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

Cannizzaro, first elected as leader in 2019, became the Nevada Senate’s first female majority leader and leads the country’s only female majority legislature, according to Nevada Senate Democrats.

“This year, Nevada voters sustained a strong Democratic majority in the state senate, and I am grateful that my colleagues have again selected me to serve as their Majority Leader,” Cannizzaro said in a statement.

“I am honored and humbled to once again be elected by my colleagues to lead the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus,” Yeager said in the statement.

The speaker said despite a disappointing night for Democrats across the country, Assembly Democrats in Nevada will return to Carson City with a strong majority.

“We were victorious because of our focus on building an economy that works for all, reducing costs that weigh on Nevadans, ensuring the safety of our families and communities, strengthening our schools so that every student has an opportunity to succeed, and protecting reproductive freedoms from out-of-touch politicians,” he said in the statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

