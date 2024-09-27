79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

You can cast your vote at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium on Election Day

An Allegiant Stadium "I Voted" sticker released by the Clark County Elections Department is see ...
An Allegiant Stadium "I Voted" sticker released by the Clark County Elections Department is seen in this Review-Journal photo.
More Stories
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in Las Vegas court, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)
Nevada high court orders dismissal of Chasing Horse sex abuse case
Voters fill out documents before casting their ballot during the Nevada Primary Day Elections o ...
Clark and Washoe counties latest sued in voter roll cleanup effort
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
Nevada senator aims to increase tax deductions for small businesses
Election-related scam calls in Nevada are increasing as November looms
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 9:00 am
 

Raiders fans will have a chance to visit the team’s Allegiant Stadium in November to cast their ballot in the upcoming elections.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office and the Clark County Election Department on Friday announced a partnership with the Raiders and the National Football League that will allow voters to submit their ballot at Allegiant Stadium on Election Day.

Allegiant Stadium will serve as an official polling location for Clark County voters on Election Day, Nov. 5. According to the team’s website, the polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials said that the Raiders have also created a special “I Voted” sticker for those who opt to cast their ballot at the NFL stadium.

The NFL and the Raiders have launched a webpage — “Las Vegas Votes” — that provides additional information on how to vote at Allegiant Stadium and resources for voters and residents eligible to vote.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES