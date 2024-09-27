You can cast your vote at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium on Election Day

Raiders fans will have a chance to visit the team’s Allegiant Stadium in November to cast their ballot in the upcoming elections.

An Allegiant Stadium "I Voted" sticker released by the Clark County Elections Department is seen in this Review-Journal photo.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office and the Clark County Election Department on Friday announced a partnership with the Raiders and the National Football League that will allow voters to submit their ballot at Allegiant Stadium on Election Day.

Allegiant Stadium will serve as an official polling location for Clark County voters on Election Day, Nov. 5. According to the team’s website, the polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials said that the Raiders have also created a special “I Voted” sticker for those who opt to cast their ballot at the NFL stadium.

The NFL and the Raiders have launched a webpage — “Las Vegas Votes” — that provides additional information on how to vote at Allegiant Stadium and resources for voters and residents eligible to vote.