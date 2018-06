Twenty-one candidates are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, who represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District and is leaving the House to run for the Senate.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Here’s a look at where the leading Democratic and Republican candidates stand on a slew of important issues — from gun control to abortion and immigration.

The district spans south of Las Vegas and includes Henderson and much of unincorporated Clark County.

The primary election is June 12.