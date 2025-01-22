36°F
Politics and Government

New U.S. attorney named for Nevada

FILE - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami is now the acting U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada, the Department of Justice announced. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2025 - 7:25 pm

The Department of Justice has announced the new U.S. attorney for Nevada.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami is now the acting U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada, the Department of Justice announced in a press released Tuesday afternoon. She is replacing former U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson, who announced he was stepping down in December and served his last day on Jan. 17.

Frierson was the first Black man to serve as Nevada’s U.S. attorney.

Before she joined the U.S. attorney’s office in 2001, Fahami served as the elected district attorney in White Pine County. She graduated from the University of San Diego’s law school in 1996.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

