Nevada US attorney nominated by Biden to step down prior to Trump’s inauguration

The top U.S. law enforcement official in Nevada, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, is stepping down from his position shortly before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson, the first African-American U.S. Attorney for Nevada, speaks to the Review-Journal on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson’s last day is Jan. 17, three days before Trump’s inauguration, his office announced Monday.

Frierson, a Democrat, is a former speaker of the Nevada Assembly, prosecutor and public defender.

He was the first Black man to serve as Nevada U.S. attorney.

Biden nominated Frierson in late 2021 and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate the following April.

In a news release, Frierson thanked Biden and Nevada’s U.S. senators, adding that it was “the honor of my lifetime” to serve as U.S. attorney.

“Every day, I held each team member to the highest standards to gain the trust of the public we serve, and of our partners in law enforcement,” Frierson said. “As a team, we have valued integrity, respect and compassion, and excellence in all that we do to make Nevada a safer place.”

Frierson heads an office that staffs more than 100 people statewide. He also served on the Attorney General’s committees on voting rights and Native American issues.

He had replaced former acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou after U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich’s resignation in 2021.

Trutanich had been confirmed under Trump’s first presidency.

“I have been especially fortunate to be the face of the Office in the community we serve, increasing our presence in the District and fostering strong relationships with local organizations and law enforcement leadership,” Frierson said. “I look forward to seeing the continued success and courageous work ahead for the Office.”

