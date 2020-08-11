107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

NLV unveils plan to get students back in classroom amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2020 - 4:36 pm

The city of North Las Vegas on Tuesday announced an educational plan to help teach students whose schools have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy will be able to accommodate 340 students from kindergarten through eighth grade and parents can enroll their children at NLVCares.com. Officials will evaluate each application and prioritize students whose parents are first responders and essential workers, according to City Manager Ryann Juden.

Officials are also working with principals to identify and prioritize students who are having a difficult time with distance learning.

“This simple and innovative approach to education will reverse the harmful learning block our community has experienced as a result of the pandemic,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown. “The academy offers our children a micro-schooling experience tailored to their specific educational needs along with support for (Clark County School District) distant learning and educational faith or home school groups.”

Three options for kids

The academy opens on Aug. 24 and the city is offering three options.

The first is for parents who need their child watched while they do distance learning with an in-person instructor. This costs $20 a day per student, according to officials.

The second option would operate like a school day with 18 students in a room with a teacher. The program is available to students in grades 1-8, and they would have to withdraw from the school district for the “microschool” option. This costs $2 a day per students and will be partly run by Nevada Action for School Options.

The third option provides meeting spaces in libraries for children who are home schooled or part of educational faith groups.

There will be six buildings used for the program in North Las Vegas. In July, the City Council approved $320,000 to go to child care and funding for the programs will come from that pot of money, according to city officials. Of that amount, $179,000 will go to Nevada Action for School Options.

Need-based scholarships are available for the first two options. The programs may be expanded according to demand, according to officials.

Computers, breakfast and lunch provided

As part of the program, there will be programming before and after school and computers will be made available for those who can’t bring their own, according to Juden. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out what to do and we hope a lot of this stuff is temporary. We just want to accommodate as much as we can,” Juden said. “The coronavirus is a problem, that’s causing a lot of problems.”

Face masks will be required, classes will be socially distant and there will be frequent cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms and facilities, according to a press release.

“We have police and fire who don’t know what to do with their kids. It just became a nightmare on how they were going to make sure their kids were going to receive an education,” Juden said. “For families left behind in the traditional education system — the coronavirus pandemic is devastating to them and we knew we had to provide a lifeline to as many people as we could.”

Nevada Action for School Options is currently hiring teachers for the program, said Don Soifer, founder and president of the organization. The team is tentatively set at 12 educators.

The program has been designed to promote social distancing.

“Kids are going to be so excited to get out of the house and see each other and we’re all going to make sure that everything happens according to the rules and probably changing rules moving forward,” Soifer said.

This is a developing story, please come back for updates.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
2
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
3
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
4
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
5
Nevada AG asks judge to dismiss Trump lawsuit over mail-in voting
Nevada AG asks judge to dismiss Trump lawsuit over mail-in voting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at ...
Trump addresses media at White House news conference
The Associated Press

The president earlier criticized Joe Biden’s vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by his decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

 
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
By Kathleen Ronayne and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.