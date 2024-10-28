78°F
Politics and Government

Nye County, ACLU of Nevada reach agreement on election observers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2024 - 2:31 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2024 - 2:52 pm

Nye County will not restrict election observers after a lawsuit settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

“The agreement ensures that no restrictions will be imposed on observers based on party affiliation if there is sufficient space to accommodate them, the relief sought by the ACLU of Nevada when it filed suit months ago,” the civil rights organization announced Monday.

The organization filed the complaint after Nye County’s Clerk’s office blocked one of its nonpartisan observers during February’s Presidential Preference Primary, the ACLU said.

The organization, which described the decision as a “win for election transparency,” said it will ensure all Nevadans will have the opportunity to observe the process next week.

“The ability of individuals, regardless of their partisan affiliation, to observe elections is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” said ACLU of Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah, in a news release.

Added ACLU attorney Sadmira Ramic: “By removing these barriers on poll observers, we are sending a clear message that no Nevadan’s right to observe the election should be restricted based on political beliefs.”

Nye County did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

