73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Nye County Commission appoints deputy clerk to oversee elections

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 5:22 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2024 - 6:52 pm
Mark Kampf, the Nye County Clerk, inside the Bob Ruud community center on primary election day ...
Mark Kampf, the Nye County Clerk, inside the Bob Ruud community center on primary election day on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Deputy Clerk Cori Freidhof will take over as in ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Deputy Clerk Cori Freidhof will take over as interim Nye County Clerk effective April 1.

Nye County’s Board of County Commissioners appointed a new county clerk this week to replace Mark Kampf, who is resigning and will leave office March 31.

Cori Freidhof, a deputy clerk who has worked in the clerk’s office for five years, was appointed by a unanimous 5-0 vote. Her new role will be effective April 1.

“The clerk’s office is a lot more than just elections, but elections is my passion,” she told the board at its meeting this week. She listed the other responsibilities of the clerk’s office, such as issuing marriage licenses and keeping records for different departments and boards.

Freidhof has worked under the past two clerks: Kampf and Sandra Merlino. Before working in the clerk’s office, Freidhof worked for four and a half years in the county’s treasurer’s office and five years in the clerk’s office.

“I work with an amazing group of people and hope that through my leadership we can all come together as a team to perform all the responsibilities that fall under the purview of the clerk’s office,” she wrote in her letter of intent.

The board was choosing among several candidates, including Freidhof, Kayla Ball, Leonardo Blundo, Andrew Caccavale, Douglas Dubin, William Hockstedler and William Stark.

During the meeting, Nye County residents voiced their opinion on which candidate they thought would be best, and many spoke in favor of Freidhof for her experience working in the clerk’s office.

“The question that you asked all the candidates was, ‘If you walked into the office tomorrow, would you be able to hit the ground running?’ And I think the only candidate who could do that would be Cori,” said Sheree Stringer, the county assessor.

Kampf also recommended Freidhof as his replacement.

“Without Cori, the presidential preference primary wouldn’t have gone off at all,” Kampf said. She knows the systems, has been getting involved with the secretary of state’s office, and has been instrumental in providing recommendations for improvement in the new system, he said.

“The clerk’s job is a lot of hard work,” Kampf said. “It’s not politics. … it’s rolling up your shirt sleeves and doing the work.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada casino faces $500K fine after altercations on property
Nevada casino faces $500K fine after altercations on property
2
Las Vegas economic development official Ryan Smith dead at 36
Las Vegas economic development official Ryan Smith dead at 36
3
SAUNDERS: Biden’s controversial judicial nominee twists in the wind
SAUNDERS: Biden’s controversial judicial nominee twists in the wind
4
Coming to Tropicana: A 10-foot ‘demolition wall’ as closure nears
Coming to Tropicana: A 10-foot ‘demolition wall’ as closure nears
5
Trump says he has nearly $500M cash, doesn’t want to use it to pay NY judgment
Trump says he has nearly $500M cash, doesn’t want to use it to pay NY judgment
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 9, 2023, in ...
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks before Republican presidential candidate former Presi ...
Marjorie Taylor-Greene files motion to oust US House speaker
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The House is scheduled to leave town for a two-week spring recess at the end of Friday’s session, and it’s doubtful any vote on removing Mike Johnson would be imminent.

More stories
Biden to visit Las Vegas, Reno next week
Biden to visit Las Vegas, Reno next week
‘We need housing that’s affordable’: Biden promotes plan in Las Vegas
‘We need housing that’s affordable’: Biden promotes plan in Las Vegas
First Lady Jill Biden making weekend visit to Las Vegas
First Lady Jill Biden making weekend visit to Las Vegas
What caused the problems with Nevada’s voter history website?
What caused the problems with Nevada’s voter history website?
Gov. Lombardo endorses Sam Brown in Nevada’s Senate race
Gov. Lombardo endorses Sam Brown in Nevada’s Senate race
RNC, Nevada GOP lawsuit claims voter roll inconsistencies in Nevada
RNC, Nevada GOP lawsuit claims voter roll inconsistencies in Nevada