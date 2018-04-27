Nye County, hospital district removed from state watch list

After more than two years under state monitoring due to struggling financial issues, Nye County and the Nye County Hospital District were removed from a state watch list Wednesday.

Nye County Sheriff's car (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

After more than two years under state monitoring due to struggling financial issues, Nye County and the Nye County Hospital District were removed from a state watch list Wednesday.

Nye County was placed on the list in 2016 after the Nevada Department of Taxation issued a memo saying the county had “serious internal control problems,” and outlined what it saw as violations of statutes, including overspending from appropriated amounts and inappropriate use of restricted funds.

In a letter recommending the county be released from the list, Marvin Leavitt, chairman of the Committee on Local Government Finance, said that Nye County “has exhibited the willingness to improve their financial and statutory position, to move forward in pursuit of a solvent, viable county by following the Nevada Statutes and reporting regularly and on a timely basis, all required statutory reporting.”

Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker said it was “gratifying to see the county rebound financially.

“The experience has given us the ability to reestablish a healthy partnership with the state while building new relationships with state employees and committee members,” Rucker said.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.