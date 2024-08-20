Obama to give speech at DNC on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama will headline the second night of the DNC in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is expected to give the keynote speech at the second day of the Democratic National Convention, where the country’s Democrats have been celebrating President Joe Biden and rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee.

Attendees will also hear from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. On Wednesday, the lineup of speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

On Monday night, Biden gave an emotional speech about his accomplishments and explained why his second-in-command should be the next president. The convention comes just under a month since Biden announced he was dropping from the race following a disastrous debate performance and months of poor polling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

