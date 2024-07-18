Patriotism and Pabst: sights from the Republican convention

The National Republican Convention has featured some interesting characters, and Milwaukee’s offerings provide a unique environment for the GOP gathering.

Arizona resident Eric Neilson poses for a photo in the Baird Center on Wednesday. He wears a patch on his ear to "show solidarity" with former President Donald Trump. (Jessica Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Alan Hedrick, a first-time delegate, poses for a photo outside of Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Wednesday, July 17. (Jessica Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Betsy Kramer, a Georgia delegate, poses for a photo during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16, in Milwaukee. She wears a dress of American and Israeli flags. (Jessica Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MILWAUKEE — Tucson resident Eric Neilson dressed in the usual attire for the National Republican Convention, wearing a collared American flag shirt and a Trump hat.

The Arizona alternate delegate added a more unusual accessory: a fake bandage taped around his right ear, to “show solidarity” with former President Donald Trump, who just days before survived an assassination attempt that left him with a grazing wound in his right ear.

“You know how when little kids have cancer and all their classmates shave their head when the kid’s going through chemo? We’re trying to have solidarity with Donald Trump because he’s having to go through the aggravation of having an attachment on his ear after almost getting his brains blown out,” Neilson said.

Milwaukee — the Midwest city known for its cheese curds, beer and brats — has served as a unique environment for Republicans and politically inclined minds to congregate, just a month before Democrats will do the same in Chicago.

Delegates and their families bus into the tightly secured downtown area from surrounding hotels. After walking through one of the security checkpoints, they walk past local food trucks offering cheese curds and custard as well as vendors offering Trump gear. Police patrol and post up everywhere.

Just outside of the security checkpoint, men preach on the street with megaphones. Opposition advertisement trucks park on the streets, and protesters yell against Trump, calling him a “domestic terrorist.”

Local business fronts decorated for the occasion. Penzeys, a decidedly non-Republican spice store, has a sign in its window saying “Welcome Future Fake Electors” with a smiley face and another sign says “We the people means everyone,” with “everyone” rainbow colored. Doc’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant, had a “Welcome GOP. Taste the flavor of freedom” sign.

If you look down as you walk, you might catch schools of koi fish swimming on the sidewalk. Scattered around the city, the orange, black and white fish are the work of street artist Jeremy Novy, a Wisconsin native whose koi fish graffiti refer to anti-authoritarian coded symbols in Chinese art under communism.

On the convention floor, states’ banners rise from the crowded floor. Delegates mill about, exchanging state pins as they listen to the long line-up of speakers.

Delegates of Nevada, a crucial swing state whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the election, sit close to the stage by California and Georgia, two other influential states.

The convention has made Nevada feel important, said Nevada delegate Alan Hedrick.

“Everyone here wants to talk about Nevada,” the first-time delegate said. “They love us. I think that’s pretty cool to be from a small state on this big stage.”

The fervor for Trump — including among some supporters who have framed him as a savior sent by God — is evident at the convention.

Conventiongoers dressed elaborately, from a man who dressed as a wall (representing the border wall Republicans want to build) to attendees Sara Brady and Tammy Nichols, who each wore a ball gown with “Don’t tread on me” and “Make America Great Again” printed down the skirts.

Montana delegate Eric Olsen sported a jean vest covered in political accessories he collected, including a button showing Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln, as well as a patch from the RNC 2016 convention in Cleveland.

Milwaukee’s strong beer history was prevalent. A youth vote fest on Wednesday was held at the Blue Ribbon Hall at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, which was one of Milwaukee industrial brewing giants from the 1800s to the late 1990s. The building was old

For Hedrick, Milwaukee has been a great city that feels like Chicago.

“And they’ve really done a great job of welcoming us,” he said. “All the bars are great, but nothing can compete with Las Vegas nightlife.”

