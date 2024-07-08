President Biden to deliver two speeches next week in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is set to make two appearances next week in Las Vegas, with speeches planned at the 115th NAACP National Convention and at the UnidosUS Annual Conference.

The president’s visits are part of a campaign swing to Texas and Nevada, the White House announced Sunday.

On July 15, his campaign trip will land in Austin, Texas, where he will observe the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library, according to the statement.

Biden will then fly to Las Vegas later that day before his speech on July 16 at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay, the White House said.

On July 17, the president will address the UnidosUS Annual Conference at the MGM Grand.

