100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

President Biden to deliver two speeches next week in Las Vegas

Joe Biden. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Joe Biden. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
More Stories
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 8, ...
Republicans want to change Nevada’s election laws. But first, they must embrace them.
Biden nixes idea of outside evaluation
A coyote is seen on Alta Drive just east of Rancho Drive in Las Vegas Sunday, June 30, 2024. (K ...
Abandoned Las Vegas house drawing coyotes and ‘corpse flies,’ residents say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2024 - 9:44 pm
 

President Joe Biden is set to make two appearances next week in Las Vegas, with speeches planned at the 115th NAACP National Convention and at the UnidosUS Annual Conference.

The president’s visits are part of a campaign swing to Texas and Nevada, the White House announced Sunday.

On July 15, his campaign trip will land in Austin, Texas, where he will observe the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library, according to the statement.

Biden will then fly to Las Vegas later that day before his speech on July 16 at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay, the White House said.

On July 17, the president will address the UnidosUS Annual Conference at the MGM Grand.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden nixes idea of outside evaluation
By Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden, 81, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4 percent to 4.1 percent, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
recommend 2
NSHE regent who made comments about Jewish community loses committee post
recommend 3
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
recommend 4
John Lee files complaint over ‘defamatory’ website
recommend 5
LIVE BLOG: Polls are closed in Clark County as primary voting wraps up
recommend 6
‘The future is electric’: EVs to create thousands of jobs in Nevada