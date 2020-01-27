60°F
Politics and Government

President’s lawyers continue defense in impeachment trial — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 10:08 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team will argue the bulk of its defense in the Senate impeachment trial Monday as lawmakers in both major political parties prepare for a key vote later this week on whether to call witnesses and introduce more evidence.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone opened the defense Saturday claiming House Democrats who impeached the president and want the Senate to remove him from office are merely trying to overturn the 2016 presidential election and prevent Trump being re-elected in 2020.

“The president did nothing wrong,” Jay Sekulow, the president’s private lawyer, said in his plea to the Senate to clear Trump of charges brought by the Democratic majority in the House.

Sources close to the legal team told reporters this weekend that the president’s lawyers would be unlikely to use the full 24 hours allotted them to make their case. They said they plan a robust defense on points made by House impeachment managers.

Those House impeachment managers used all their time, prompting grumbling from GOP lawmakers about repetitive and ineffective arguments that dragged the trial deep into the nights.

The House impeachment managers said Trump coerced Ukraine to announce political investigations into rival Joe Biden and a debunked theory about election meddling by Ukraine, and then obstructed a subsequent congressional inquiry.

Trump ordered nearly $400 million in military aid approved by Congress to be withheld from Ukraine as he sought the political investigations.

“It was a corrupt shakedown to get Ukraine to help them cheat in the election,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, told a news conference on Saturday.

Democrats are pressing GOP senators who vote later this week to call subpoena additional documents and witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

A vote on a motion to call witnesses is expected by week’s end and the outcome could determine the timing of the trial’s end.

Trump’s legal team said in their opening arguments that House managers failed to make a compelling case to convict the president on the impeachment charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

Democratic requests for additional documents and witnesses is proof that House managers lack the evidence to justify a Senate decision to remove Trump from office, the president’s lawyers argued.

Schiff, in his closing remarks, warned the Senate that failure to act would endanger national security and embolden Trump to again cheat in his re-election bid following attempts to solicit foreign governments to interfere in our elections.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

