Republicans have votes to confirm Trump Supreme Court pick

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, leaves the Senate Chamber following a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Romney is one of four Republicans who could oppose a vote on a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to Election Day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans appeared Tuesday to lock up the votes needed to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he would support the president’s pick regardless of its close proximity to the election.

Trump is interviewing candidates for the nomination and is expected to make public his pick for the high court seat on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would hold a confirmation vote on the Senate floor this year, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is prepared to hold hearings. Graham said the votes were there to install a nominee by year’s end.

“Moving ahead with a vote on the forthcoming Supreme Court nomination will be consistent with both history and precedent,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Romney, the only Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment, was under the spotlight after two moderate senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, announced they would not vote on a nominee before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Democrats were united in urging McConnell to wait until after the presidential election to allow the process to move forward. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the candidate Americans select to become president in November should make the nomination.

The Constitution, however, says nothing about the political calendar. Article II, Section 2 says the president shall have power to appoint judges of the Supreme Court “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

High stakes

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the nominee, if confirmed, will vote on health care protections for preexisting conditions, women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.

“The stakes are that high and Nevadans, and the American people, should have their say,” Cortez Masto said, urging a delay in the process.

Senate Republicans set a precedent in 2016 when they refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Judge Garland, in a presidential election year, said Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev.

“Now, just over 40 days before Election Day and with voters already casting ballots in states across the country, we must hold Mitch McConnell to his own precedent and ensure that the American people have a say in filling the vacancy,” Rosen said.

Since the Senate is current divided 53-47, Democrats would need four Republicans to defect to block any nomination, since Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote if the Senate is equally divided.

Romney, as a GOP presidential candidate in 2012, spoke in support of overturning Roe v. Wade, the law that gave legal protection to women’s reproductive rights.

Precedent or not?

Murkowski and Collins, who both favor reproductive rights, said Republicans should respect precedent set in 2016 when Garland was denied a hearing or a vote by McConnell because the vacancy occurred in a presidential election year.

But McConnell has argued that he would not allow the vote in 2016 because the president was a Democrat, and the Senate controlled by Republicans. This year, both the White House and the Senate are under GOP control.

Romney cited the Constitution as the basis for his decision to back the process moving forward.

“The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee, but does confirm a nominee of its own,” Romney said in a statement.

Romney said he would vote to confirm a nominee based on the person’s qualifications. “I’m just following the law,” he said.

Trump has a short list of candidates that include women jurists. The president is speaking and meeting with the candidates this week.

Introduction expected Saturday

An introduction of the nominee is expected Saturday at the White House, following three days of memorials at the Supreme Court and the Capitol for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who passed away last week following a long battle with cancer.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg became a liberal lion and an advocacy for equal rights for women.

She also became a cultural icon for her stance on civil rights, earning the moniker, “Notorious RBG.”

Her family told National Public Radio that on her deathbed, she said her “most fervent wish” was that she not be replaced until after the election.

Trump, who had been the target of Ginsburg’s criticism, scoffed during a campaign rally at the deathbed request. He suggested it was concocted by liberal supporters of the late justice.

The Biden campaign has stressed the Democratic message on the Supreme Court vacancy should focus on the issues that will be decided by the court, particularly health care and the federal lawsuit, backed by the administration, to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Supreme Court justices have scheduled arguments in an ACA case in November, after the election, with a decision expected next year.

Trump administration officials have argued that the president would protect health care coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

But Democratic lawmakers, including Cortez Masto and Rosen, said voters are concerned about the administration’s attempts to take away their health care coverage through Obamacare during a coronavirus, including those with pre-existing conditions.

They point to Trump and Senate and House Republican attempts to repeal the law in the last Congress.

Democrats say the federal lawsuit that the Supreme Court will hear would repeal the law and protections if jurists uphold a lower court’s ruling.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390.