RJ investigation prompts state Senate GOP to demand audit of Cegavske censure vote

Senators called for a review of the Nevada Republican Party State Central Committee meeting credentialing process and the vote to censure the secretary of state.

Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, file)

The Nevada Senate Republican Caucus on Friday called for an immediate investigation into the April 10 meeting of the Nevada Republican Party State Central Committee, shortly after online publication of a Review-Journal investigation containing allegations of far-right activists’ last-minute participation in the vote to censure Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

“Racism, intimidation and violence have no place in the Nevada Republican Party,” the caucus said in a statement. “News reports that state party leaders may have formed a relationship with members of the organization known as the Proud Boys to sway the censure vote of a public official is profoundly concerning.”

The Senate Republicans called for “a complete review of the April 10, 2021 Nevada Republican Party State Central Committee meeting credentialing process and a full audit of the vote that resulted in the censure of Cegavske.”

The Review-Journal’s investigation uncovered a podcast in which Matt Anthony, an avowed Las Vegas Proud Boy, claims leadership in the state party asked him and a group of some 30 other activists to attend the meeting in Carson City.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald denied the claim.

Clark County Republican leadership claimed the state party improperly added this group to the central committee and allowed them to vote on the censure, which was decided by just 14 votes.

“If there is a determination that any member or employee of the Nevada Republican Party conspired with these individuals or had knowledge of any wrongdoing in the party vote, Senate Republicans call for their immediate removal and resignation,” the caucus said.

One of the caucus’ members, Sen. Carrie Buck, is running to be the next chair of the Clark County party. Anthony and other far-right activists are considering a run against her.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.