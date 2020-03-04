Roberts slams Schumer for ‘dangerous’ remarks on 2 justices

Roberts, who in 2018 rebuked President Trump for the president’s criticism of an “Obama judge,” jumped to his colleagues’ defense.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. arrives to speak to abortion rights demonstrators at a rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Chief Justice John Roberts arrives for the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Roberts, lately a fixture at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, is expected to be among four Supreme Court justices at House of Representatives Tuesday evening for the president’s State of the Union speech. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Çhief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court earlier in the day about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was being argued inside. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said, naming the two appointees of President Donald Trump, according to video of the rally available online.

It was not clear exactly what the New York Democrat meant.

But Roberts, who in 2018 rebuked Trump for the president’s criticism of an “Obama judge,” jumped to his colleagues’ defense. “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement.

The chief justice remained quiet in recent weeks when Trump questioned the impartiality of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.