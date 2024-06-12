Robertson, Johnson, Lee leading in GOP congressional primaries

Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee were leading in their respective Republican primary races to face Democratic incumbents in November.

Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee (left to right) were leading in their respective Republican primary raceson Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to face Democratic incumbents in November.

Drew Johnson was leading a large field of Republican candidates in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported Tuesday night.

Drew Johnson received 31.1 percent of votes, with candidates Dan Schwartz at 24.3 percent, Marty O’Donnell at 21.4 percent and Elizabeth Helgelien at 18.3 percent.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was leading David Flippo in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, 50.6 percent to 42.2 percent, for the chance to face Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in November.

All of Nevada’s congressional incumbents were declared winners their primaries, including Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson was leadng restaurateur Flemming Larsen in the primary race 49.3 percent to 38 percent to face off against Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

