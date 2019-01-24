Senate rejects bills to fund border wall, end government shutdown

Dueling partisan bills to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall and a Democratic stop-gap bill to reopen government for two weeks failed in the Senate on Thursday, sending the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history into a 35th day.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump (AP)

WASHINGTON —

Dueling partisan bills to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall and a Democratic stop-gap bill to reopen government for two weeks failed in the Senate on Thursday, sending the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history into a 35th day.

Despite the defeat of both bills, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle were hopeful the failures would provide new impetus to reach a solution that could open shuttered federal departments and agencies against dire warnings of economic chaos that could occur if the shutdown continues.

It also places pressure on Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to find common ground after a week of gamesmanship over the venue of the State of the Union Speech.

The president backtracked on an alternative site after Pelosi rescinded an invite to appear in the House, an historical first, while the government remains shutdown. Both agreed to a mutually agreed upon date after the shutdown ended.

Pelosi told a weekly news conference she thanked the president “for recognizing it is inappropriate” to have a State of the Union address in the House while people are missing a paycheck.

She said Democrats were willing to continue negotiations with the president, and noted that the last meeting turned into a “photo op” for Trump “to walk out of the room.”

House Democrats also are working on a proposal that would increase funding for border security, more than the $1.3 billion originally inserted into a spending bill, for technology, fencing, immigration judges and drones, but not for a “border wall,” a key Trump campaign pledge that he famously said Mexico would finance.

About 800,000 federal workers in various departments will miss a second paycheck Friday due to the shutdown, including about 3,500 in Nevada, despite warnings from aviation, agriculture, housing and federal court officials that a continued shutdown could hire a serious impact on day-to-day operations.

Many Transportation Security Administration agents staffing airports, like McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, are deemed essential and working without pay — a hardship underscored by federal workers who have applied for federal assistance.

Nevada’s two Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, wrote to Homeland Security and Transportation secretaries this week asking for their plans, in writing, on how they will address security given the uncertainty of a resolution and workforce capacity issues at airports.

“Safe and efficient airport operations are vital to the careers and livelihood of a wide variety of Nevadans who have jobs in the hospitality and tourism industries,” Cortez Masto and Rosen said in a letter sent Wednesday to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.