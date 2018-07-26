Sessions, Ryan stand behind Rosenstein amid impeach threat

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after a handful of Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday in Boston that he has the "highest confidence" in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BOSTON — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after a handful of Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

Sessions said Thursday he has the “highest confidence” in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and described him as “highly capable.”

A group of 11 House conservatives on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation because Sessions has recused himself.

Sessions suggested lawmakers should instead focus on reforming the nation’s immigration system.

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday also said he does not support the effort to impeach Rosenstein.

Sessions also expressed regret for having laughed at a “Lock Her Up” chant and repeated the words during a speech Tuesday at a high school leadership summit.

Sessions was in Boston Thursday to announce more than 20 arrests in a federal operation meant to crack down on identity theft and federal benefits fraud.