‘She has the skill set’: Henderson picks a new city manager

Stephanie Garcia-Vause is set to become Henderson’s new city manager in January after the mayor and a majority of the City Council members voted to appoint the 30-year city staffer on Tuesday.

Garcia-Vause would succeed current City Manager Richard Derrick, who is retiring in January. Derrick’s retirement is effective on Jan. 21 and Garcia-Vause’s role begins Jan. 22.

During the meeting, the City Council also approved an employment agreement for Garcia-Vause that states she will be paid an annual base salary of $310,000.

The appointment moved forward with council members Dan Shaw, Dan Stewart and Jim Seebock and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero approving. Councilwoman Carrie Cox was not present for the vote.

Garcia-Vause received glowing praise from the mayor and three council members.

“This is an exciting time for our city. We have had an amazing city manager for quite some time now, and he has left very big shoes to fill,” said Romero.

Seebock commended Garcia-Vause’s ability to plan ahead and the institutional knowledge she has obtained in her 30 years of working for the city.

“She has the skill set, the temperament, the patience to be an incredible leader for the city and continue to make us a premier city,” said Shaw.

Stewart spoke on Garcia-Vause’s ability to put residents first and create a collaborative working atmosphere.

Garcia-Vause was tapped to be assistant city manager in March 2018, according to her biography page on Henderson’s website. Previously she was the city’s director of community development and services for nearly a decade, according to her biography on Henderson’s website.

During the city council meeting, former Henderson politicians also spoke in favor of Garcia-Vause.

“She would be an excellent candidate,” said Debra March, Henderson’s former mayor.

“She would just bring some strong leadership to the city, and has demonstrated it consistently. I’ve had the opportunity to know her for more than, I think, 25 years,” March said.

“I endorse her appointment,” said James Gibson, also a former Henderson mayor who is now a Clark County commissioner. Gibson pointed to Garcia-Vause’s efforts in developing west Henderson.

Business leaders also showed support for Garcia-Vause, describing her as a pro-business ally.

“I would fully endorse her at fulfilling the role of city manager for the city of Henderson,” said Scott Muelrath, President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

Garcia-Vause is a member of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s board, according to her biography on the chamber’s website.

Her role as a board member is tricky because it requires balancing diverging and competing interests, Muelrath said. He applauded Garcia-Vause for understanding issues brought up by businesses and for being accessible.

“I can’t think of someone that’s more forthright, hard working, intelligent, has the city’s best interest at heart, really wants to make the best decision on behalf of the city, than somebody like Stephanie,” said Amber Stidham, the chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

