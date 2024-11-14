Henderson city manager to retire in 2025

Henderson city manager Richard Derrick speaks during an opening event for the Debra March Center of Excellence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick will be retiring, according to a press release.

Derrick has served as city manager since 2018 and has worked for the city since 1999. During his term, Derrick arranged numerous public-private partnerships and navigated the city through COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the city where I was born and raised and where my wife and I raised our children, who are now raising their own families,” Derrick said in the press release.

Before becoming city manager, Derrick served in the city’s finance department, ensuring that no employees were laid off during the Great Recession of 2008.

Derrick’s retirement will be effective on Jan. 21, 2025.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.