Sisolak derides Supreme Court’s gun ruling; AG researching impact

Gov. Steve Sisolak chastised the Supreme Court for its ruling Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

“While Americans grapple with the horrible effects of gun violence every day, the Supreme Court instead prioritized an extreme interpretation of the 2nd Amendment over Americans’ history,” he said on Twitter. “Standing for common sense safety is not a hard decision — it’s a moral obligation.”

Nevada already is an open-carry state where one does not require a permit to carry a gun in most public places.

Those who want to carry a concealed weapon can get one through the Metropolitan Police Department without the “need to provide a reason you would like to obtain one,” a department spokesperson wrote in an email. Applicants must:

— Be over age 21 unless they are active military or honorably discharged.

— Not have any felony convictions, nor domestic violence and stalking convictions.

— Not have any violent misdemeanor convictions within three years.

— Be declared mentally competent.

— Complete eight-hour classes upon first year, and four-hour classes every subsequent year for renewal.

— Be a citizen or legal resident.

— Not be a marijuana card holder.

— Not have been admitted to a mental health facility within five years.

“I’m here to tell you that as long as I’m Governor of Nevada, I won’t accept our nation’s needless gun violence epidemic,” Sisolak added in his tweet. “I will do everything in my power to protect our communities,” he continued, but offered no examples.

John Sadler, communications director for Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, said that office is “researching the recent Supreme Court decision to see what, if any, impact it will have on Nevada law.”

