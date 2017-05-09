Spending habits of President Trump that will surprise you

President Donald Trump is a big fan of the anti-dandruff shampoo Head & Shoulders.

Lawyer, oil executive, governor, actor, peanut farmer. While recent past presidents held many titles, none could boast the title of billionaire. In fact, Donald Trump is the only billionaire to call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home.

As America’s first billionaire president, Trump has received a great deal of attention regarding his spending habits. Unsurprisingly, many of his favorite things are costly. However, there are a number of items Trump buys on the regular that even the common man can afford.

From high-price luxuries to inexpensive grocery store items, here are a few of the ways Donald Trump spends his fortune:

Outfitting his Boeing 757-200

Deemed “Trump Force One” during the election, the president’s personal plane is a 757-200 purchased from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2010. Trump claims to have spent $100 million on this ride, but a CNBC report asserts that he paid less than $50 million. According to Forbes, operating expenses for a plane this size total roughly $8,000 to $13,000 per hour.

Most 757-200 jets seat more than 220 passengers, but Trump’s is equipped for just 43 people. After purchasing it from Allen, Trump spent $10 million on renovations, including adding gold seatbelt buckles, gold service buttons and a 24-carat, gold-plated sink. The jet is also equipped with a state-of-the-art multimedia system and plush leather chairs for lounging.

Chowing down on fast food

A fast food aficionado, Donald Trump is loud and proud about his affection for eateries like McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken. During a February 2016 town hall at the University of South Carolina, he revealed that the “fish delight” is his favorite choice from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s does not offer a “fish delight” menu item; however, it is likely the president was referring to the restaurant’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich. As a solo order, the sandwich costs around $4.89, rising to $7.59 if he makes it a meal with fries and a drink — talk about a great value3.

Purchasing luxury cars

As commander-in-chief, Donald Trump doesn’t do much driving these days. He is accustomed to being driven around. However, the billionaire had two drivers usher him around New York City in a chauffeured limo during his civilian days.

Despite rarely putting the pedal to the metal himself, Trump boasts a pricey collection of luxury cars. The auto enthusiast’s fleet includes a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Mercedes-Benz S600, which start at $400,000 and $100,000, respectively, according to the Kelley Blue Book. However, it’s unlikely that Trump settled for the basic package on either purchase.

Dressing in Brioni suits and shirts

He once had an eponymous clothing line at Macy’s, but you won’t catch Donald Trump shopping at the mall. A lover of Italian menswear clothier Brioni, he praised the brand in his 2004 book, “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire.” Noting that the company supplied his attire for “The Apprentice,” Trump added that his suits came straight off the rack.

“Some people think it’s best to have custom-tailored clothing,” he wrote. “I don’t recommend it unless you have an oddly shaped body, and unless you have a great deal of time.”

Brioni might be too rich for the average buyer’s blood. The designer’s Continental three-piece suit costs $5,250, while the Brunico style retails for $6,450.

Cleaning up with Head & Shoulders shampoo

Since Trump’s mane is a key element of his signature look, you might think he washes it with an exclusive shampoo, but you’d be wrong.

In a 2011 Rolling Stone interview, Trump said he uses Head & Shoulders to keep his locks clean. The anti-dandruff shampoo can be purchased at most drugstores for approximately $1.99.

Shampoo isn’t the only thing Trump refuses to pay top dollar for. In fact, buying generic is an important money lesson Trump shares in the book “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire.”

Buying paintings and portraits of himself

Many art collectors lean toward a certain artistic movement. For Donald Trump, that genre is himself.

In 2013, Trump directed art collector pal Stewart Rahr to spend $100,000 on his behalf for a 9-foot oil painting of himself by artist William Quigley at a charity auction in the Hamptons. In 2007, he reportedly purchased a $20,000, 6-foot portrait of himself during a fundraising auction at his Mar-a-Lago estate. However, the funds for this piece came from the Donald J. Trump Foundation, not Trump’s own pocketbook, according to The Washington Post. As of September 2016, the portrait hangs in the Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

Buying expensive homes

Best described as palatial, Donald Trump’s homes cost a pretty penny. Since the early 1980s, Trump has held court in a Trump Tower triplex penthouse apartment, which cost an estimated $12 million to build. More than three decades later, the lavish 30,000-square-foot property is worth an estimated $100 million. Still the primary residence of Melania and Barron Trump, the residence costs millions to secure today.

In 1985, Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago, a 118-room home in Palm Beach, Fla. Now serving double-duty as an exclusive private club, the property cost Trump between $10 million and $15 million. More than 30 years later, the posh estate is valued between $200 million and $300 million, according to Realtor.com.

Considering he’s accustomed to living in luxury, Trump probably feels right at home at the 132-room White House.

Displaying rare books

Many people opt to decorate their coffee tables with interesting books for visitors to peruse. Donald Trump takes this practice to another level. His idea of an intriguing coffee table book is “GOAT: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali.”

Residing in his New York City apartment, the book has an estimated value of $15,000. Only 1,000 copies were printed, and each individually numbered book was signed by both Muhammad Ali and Jeff Koons.

Snacking on Lay’s and diet soda

Some billionaires snack on caviar and Cristal, but not Donald Trump. The White House is fully stocked with Lay’s Potato Chips for when he needs a refresher. One bag of Lay’s costs just $2.50.

Trump claims to have abstained from alcohol his entire life. However, in a 2012 interview with CNBC, he admitted to being a fan of all kinds of soda. A 24-pack of Diet Coke costs around $8, making each can just 33 cents.

Giving to charity

Donald Trump has not made his tax returns public, so the extent of his charitable giving remains uncertain. However, The Washington Post probed his donation record in 2016 and uncovered a total of $7.8 million in donations to charity since the early 1980s. The total sum, however, is likely higher.

Some of the bigger gifts include $1 million to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation and $100,000 to a Baton Rouge, La., church ravaged by flooding — both in 2016. He gave an undisclosed donation of less than $10,000 to the Police Athletic League of New York City in 2009 and a total of $5.5 million to the Trump Foundation.

Dining at New York City’s 21 Club

He’s certainly not a food snob, but Donald Trump doesn’t always opt for casual eateries. Prior to becoming president, he was a long-time regular at New York City’s posh 21 Club.

In a 2017 Bloomberg interview, 21 Club representatives revealed that Trump always orders the 21 Burger, which costs $36. He orders his burger well-done, topped with American cheese and paired with a virgin Bloody Mary, iced tea or Diet Coke. The restaurant staff knows him to tip well occasionally but not always.

Showering Melania with gifts

Donald Trump enjoys giving his wife, Melania, expensive gifts. For their 10th wedding anniversary in 2014, Trump gave the first lady a 25-carat diamond ring worth an estimated $3 million. This was an upgrade on her 12-carat emerald-cut Graff engagement ring, which reportedly cost him $1.5 million.

Splurging on a mega-yacht

He’s no longer sailing the ocean, but in 1987, Donald Trump purchased a 282-foot mega-yacht from the Sultan of Brunei for a reported $29 million. Always negotiating, he later revealed that he scored a $1 million discount for agreeing to change the boat’s name from Nabila, the name of the Sultan’s daughter.

Trump spent $10 million on renovation for the boat, renamed the Trump Princess. However, by 1989, he had decided to upgrade. Trump announced plans for a nearly 500-foot yacht, with an estimated price tag of $140 million.

The new mega-yacht was never built due to Trump’s financial troubles. Ultimately, he turned the Trump Princess over to his creditors, who sold it to Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud for a reported $19 million in 1991.

Accessorizing with Hermès ties

Trump’s expensive taste in suits pairs perfectly with his penchant for designer neckties. In his book, “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire,” he cites Hermès and Brioni as his tie brands of choice.

Ties from the Paris-based Hermès average $180 each, and those with Brioni labels retail for $230.