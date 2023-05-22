States reach agreement on water cuts to fend off Colorado River collapse

Nevada, California and Arizona have reached agreement on a plan to dramatically reduce water use along the Colorado River.

The Colorado River flows below the Glen Canyon Dam on April 18, 2023, in Page, AZ. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Glen Canyon Dam with Colorado River flowing out below on April 18, 2023, in Page, AZ. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun has set above Lake Mead on Feb. 13, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Glen Canyon Dam with water flowing in from Lake Powell below on April 18, 2023, in Page, AZ. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada, California and Arizona have reached agreement on a plan to dramatically reduce water use along the Colorado River, a deal that comes after nearly a year’s worth of negotiations over how to save the crumbling river system that provides water to roughly 40 million Americans.

The agreement, announced by the U.S. Department of Interior on Monday, would see the states that make up the Lower Colorado River Basin cut their water allocations by as much as 3 million acre-feet by 2026, with half of those savings coming by the end of 2024.

Roughly three-quarters of those reductions would be compensated through funding from the federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Plan set forth by the Lower Basin States is not a panacea for the river, but rather a consensus solution that will help manage near-term water demands while serving as a bridge to negotiate the post-2026 operating criteria,” John Entsminger, Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager, said in a statement. “The Colorado River Basin has a warmer and drier future ahead and reducing water use, increasing water efficiency, and maximizing water recycling and reuse is paramount to a sustainable future for the 40 million people that depend upon this critical water supply.”

The three-year plan is meant to act as a bridge to protect the river system while permanent guidelines for the river’s operations that would take effect after 2026 continue to be hashed out.

The proposed cuts put forward by the states, though, are far less than what the federal government previously said was needed to protect the river and its critical infrastructure at its biggest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

The two main storage reservoirs for the river had fallen to historic lows last year amid two-plus decades of crippling drought coupled with chronic overuse.

In June of last year, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said the states needed to reduce water use along the river by as much as 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per year. But the states failed to reach agreement as multiple federally imposed deadlines came and went since Touton’s initial comments.

One aspect that may have played a factor in the small potential reductions was the far better than expected winter along the Colorado River basin. Atmospheric river after atmospheric river moved through the West over the winter months, swelling the snowpack in the Rocky Mountains to near-record levels.

With a deal struck between the lower basin states, the Department of Interior said that it is temporarily withdrawing a set of cut options laid out by the federal government last month “so that it can fully analyze the effects” of the states’ new consensus proposal.

The Department of Interior said it is planning to advance the review process for the proposed cuts to the river early next month

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Lower Basin Plan Letter Final 5-22-2023 by Colton Lochhead on Scribd