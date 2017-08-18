Steve Bannon is out as Trump’s chief strategist

President Donald Trump on Friday fired Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist in the latest high-level White House shake-up, removing a powerful and controversial figure known for far-right political views, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reports say White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon was fired by President Donald Trump on Friday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters, File)

President Donald Trump, left, is seated at his desk with then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, center, and senior advisor Steve Bannon, Janu. 28, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, File)

Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump. (Carolyn Kaster/AP, File)

White House Chief Strategist Steven Bannon departs the Rose Garden after President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters, File)

WASHINGTON — During an impromptu press conference Tuesday, a reporter asked President Donald Trump if he still had confidence in his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon. Trump’s rambling answer said it all. Trump said Bannon was a friend, who came late to his 2016 campaign.

Bannon is not a racist, Trump added, as the media unfairly have painted him. “But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.”

By Friday afternoon, the world did see what would happen to Bannon. He was out.

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bannon had agreed that Friday would be Bannon’s last day in the White House, according to a statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Thus ended a rocky week that had Trump arguing with himself over the nature of the Charlottesville protests that left a 32-year-old counter-protester and two state police officers dead.

Saturday Trump faulted “many sides” for the violence. Monday Trump called out “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.” Then Tuesday Trump was back blaming “both sides” – which set corporate leaders scurrying away from Trump’s presidential advisory boards.

A champion of economic nationalism and a political provocateur, Bannon, 63, is a former U.S. Navy officer, Goldman Sachs investment banker and Hollywood movie producer.

Bannon had been in a precarious position before but Trump opted to keep him, in part because his chief strategist played a major role in his 2016 election victory and is backed by many of the president’s most loyal rank-and-file supporters.

On July 28, Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shake-up of his top team. Trump then ousted White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci on July 31 over an obscene tirade just 10 days after the president named him to the post. Scaramucci’s hiring had prompted Sean Spicer, a Priebus ally, to abruptly resign as press secretary.

