Stiglich, Cadish lead in Nevada Supreme Court races

Early results showed that Lidia Stiglich and Elissa Cadish were leading in their Nevada Supreme Court races.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich addresses family, friends and colleagues at her investiture ceremony on March 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early returns gave Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich a sizable edge over her challenger, Matthew Harter.

The same returns gave District Judge Elissa Cadish a similar lead over her opponent, Nevada Appeals Court Judge Jerry Tao, for another state Supreme Court seat.

Harter had 30.1 percent of the votes, compared with Stiglich’s 52.5 percent as of 10:40 p.m. Tao had 29.6 percent of the votes, compared with 50.9 percent for Cadish.

If Stiglich and Cadish win, the majority of the state’s justices will be women for the first time in Nevada history. Nevada Appeals Court Judge Abbi Silver ran unopposed for a third seat on the high court.

“I’m feeling good,” Cadish told the Las Vegas Review-Journal late Tuesday. “I’m excited about the opportunity to set an example and be role models for the young girls in our state.”

Stiglich was appointed to the high court in late 2016.

The former Washoe County district judge replaced retired Justice Nancy Saitta and, at the time of her appointment, joined Justice Kristina Pickering as the second woman on the seven-member court. Stiglich also was the first openly gay justice in Nevada history.

Harter, who served as an arbitrator for Clark County District Court from 2004 to 2008, has described himself as a “conservative” and “a textualist” in his decisions.

“At the end of the day, it was David versus Goliath,” Harter said late Tuesday, conceding to Stiglich. “Everybody’s going to Monday-morning quarterback it afterwards, but it is what it is. I don’t know Justice Stiglich, but I appreciate that she did not run a dirty campaign. She ran a very clean, good campaign.”

Tao sat on the Clark County District Court bench from 2011 to 2014, when he was appointed to the Nevada Court of Appeals.

Cadish, a Democrat, has served as a Clark County district judge since 2007, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Jim Gibbons.

In the third high court race, Silver will replace retiring Justice Michael Douglas. Justices are paid $170,000 a year.

