39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

The Associated Press
January 11, 2023 - 6:56 am
 
FILE - A traffic sign on the corner of 42nd Street and 6th Avenue announces Times Square as a g ...
FILE - A traffic sign on the corner of 42nd Street and 6th Avenue announces Times Square as a gun free zone, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from "sensitive places" for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Jan. 11, 2023, turned away a plea by the law's challengers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, ...
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Jan. 11 turned away a plea by the law’s challengers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FILE - A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 20 ...
FILE - A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from "sensitive places" for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Jan. 11, 2023, turned away a plea by the law's challengers. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out.

The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law’s challengers. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that temporarily put on hold a lower court decision blocking portions of the law. The appeals court hasn’t finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws over the summer after a June Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. The ruling said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, invalidating the New York law, which required people to show a specific need to get a license to carry a gun outside the home. The ruling was a major expansion of gun rights nationwide and resulted in challenges to other, similar state laws.

The new law New York passed in the wake of the ruling broadly expanded who can get a license to carry a handgun, but it increased training requirements for applicants and required them to provide more information including a list of their social media accounts. Applicants for a license must also demonstrate “good moral character.” Beyond that, the law included a long list of “sensitive places” places where firearms are banned, among them: schools, playgrounds, places of worship, entertainment venues, places that serve alcohol and Times Square.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby, however, declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction barring certain provisions’ enforcement. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit had put that ruling on hold while it considers the case. Challengers to the law had asked the high court to step in and allow Suddaby’s ruling blocking parts of the law to go into effect while the case continues.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County ending COVID rental assistance program
Clark County ending COVID rental assistance program
2
Thousands of flight disruptions across US after computer outage
Thousands of flight disruptions across US after computer outage
3
Las Vegas won’t reconsider Michele Fiore’s final votes
Las Vegas won’t reconsider Michele Fiore’s final votes
4
Podcaster, video blogger Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway dies at 51
Podcaster, video blogger Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway dies at 51
5
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A display shows flights, many delayed, at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 20 ...
Thousands of flight disruptions across US after computer outage
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S.

A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on ...
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
By Jessica Hill / RJ

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reacts to members of the media as he enters the F ...
Georgia special grand jury completes Trump investigation
By Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a brief order issued Monday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that the grand jury has fulfilled its duties to his satisfaction.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
Biden makes first check of US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Biden’s nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen were visible on the Ciudad Juárez side.

More stories for you
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
High court rules officials can be sued for violating state constitutional rights
High court rules officials can be sued for violating state constitutional rights