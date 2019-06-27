Supreme Court rejects rationale for census citizenship question

In a setback for the Trump administration, the justices sent the issue back to a lower court to re-examine the Department of Commerce’s reasons for adding the citizenship question.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration on whether the 2020 U.S. Census can ask respondents if they are U.S. citizens.

The multipart ruling sent the issue back to a lower court to re-examine the Department of Commerce’s reasons for adding the citizenship question.

The opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who all but called Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross a liar.

“Several points, taken together, reveal a significant mismatch between the secretary’s decision and the rationale he provided,” Roberts wrote for the court. While the Supreme Court left open the ultimate issue as to whether citizenship can be included in the census questionnaire, the majority opinion said the government’s “rationale” for including the question seemed “contrived.”

