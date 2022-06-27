89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Supreme Court sides with coach who wanted to pray on field

By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 - 7:19 am
 
An American flag waves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in W ...
An American flag waves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the majority.

The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting.

The decision is also the latest in a line of Supreme Court rulings for religious plaintiffs.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come
2
Las Vegas pastors, churchgoers react to abortion ruling
Las Vegas pastors, churchgoers react to abortion ruling
3
Can I still get an abortion in Nevada? Abortion questions, answers.
Can I still get an abortion in Nevada? Abortion questions, answers.
4
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
5
PARTY LINES: Democrats attack where they’re weak
PARTY LINES: Democrats attack where they’re weak
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Congregants listen to the service at Christ Church Episcopal on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Las V ...
Las Vegas pastors, churchgoers react to abortion ruling
By Emerson Drewes and Nick Robertson / RJ

On Sunday, some pastors and churches praised the abortion decision made by the Supreme Court while other pastors admonished the vote.