105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Susie Lee trust made favorable stock trades before COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2020 - 4:44 pm

A trust belonging to Nevada Rep. Susie Lee and her husband, Full House Resorts CEO Dan Lee, made several favorable stock trades as Congress underwent early briefings on the coronavirus pandemic in late January, financial disclosures filed by the congresswoman show.

Lee’s congressional office said the trust is managed by a third-party investor, whom she did not direct to make any transactions at that time.

On Jan. 29, DSL Living Trust sold part of between $1,001-15,000 worth of stock in Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a sustainable paper packaging manufacturer, and between $2,002-30,000 in shares of Targa Resources Inc., a natural gas company.

The trust also purchased between $2,002-30,000 in Grocery Outlet stock on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.

Early congressional briefings on the pandemic ran from Jan. 24, when the Senate met with top officials, to Jan. 29, when the House did the same.

“The Congresswoman is not involved in the day-to-day trading decisions of the DSL Trust,” Lee’s office said in a statement. “She did not direct any stock trades during the week of Jan. 29, when the House received an unclassified briefing on COVID-19. Any trades done that week were executed by a third-party money manager with no input whatsoever from the Congresswoman.”

Her office added that Lee did not attend the Jan. 29 briefing, as she was in another meeting part of her duties as the chairwoman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

Gas and oil have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, while grocery store sales surged as worried customers began to stock up.

Targa’s stock fell from $38.05 per share on Jan. 29 to a March 18 low of $4.73 before climbing back to $18.18 as of Friday. Graphic Packaging fell from $16.08 on Jan. 29 to $10.57 in March and $13.30 as of Friday.

Grocery Outlet’s stock price has risen from $32.61 on Jan. 30 to $39.40 as of Friday.

Lee’s trust continued to make similar sales and purchases in the days leading up to the Feb. 20 market crash.

These included a Feb. 5 partial sale of $1,001-15,000 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stock, which fell from $125.09 per share on Feb. 5 to March 23 low of $46.26. The price is currently $79.57. Nexstar owns Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

Lee was not included in a Campaign Legal Center analysis that found 12 senators and 37 House representatives traded stock between Feb. 2 and April 8.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., committed insider trading after allegedly selling between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock on Feb. 13⁠, one week before the stock market crashed.

Three other senators were also investigated, but no charges were filed.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
3
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
4
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
5
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Waste packages are shown at the end of landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security ...
Nevada, feds agree on schedule to remove plutonium
By / RJ

The federal government will begin removing a metric half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to the state starting next year as part of a settlement agreement between Nevada and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore holds a news conference at her home in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
State GOP probe on Fiore remarks inconclusive
By / RJ

A Nevada Republican Party investigation into “racially charged” comments made by Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore at a Clark County GOP convention has ended inconclusively.

This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for ...
Amid pandemic, Trump administration urges justices to end to ACA
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The administration’s latest high court filing came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.