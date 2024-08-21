102°F
Politics and Government

Tim Walz to deliver speech third night of the DNC — WATCH LIVE

DNC 2024 LIVE: Day 3 of Democratic National Convention (Associated Press/YouTube)
A video of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on the scoreboard during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Delegates cheer during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Delegates hold signs as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2024 - 4:58 pm

CHICAGO — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will headline the third night of the Democratic National Convention, introducing himself to the country just weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.

Walz will take the stage after two days of Democrats celebrating President Joe Biden’s administration and rallying behind Harris and Walz in their campaign for the November election. On Monday, Biden passed the torch to his VP and explained why she should be the next president. The next day, the Obamas highlighted what’s at stake in the election and called for unity behind Harris.

Wednesday night’s schedule also features some heavy hitters, both in the political and entertainment sphere. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will take the stage around the 6 p.m. PT, and former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will deliver remarks as well. Entertainers Mindy Kaling and Kenan Thompson will take the stage, and John Legend and Stevie Wonder will perform all before Walz is set to speak.

Just two weeks ago, Walz joined Harris on the campaign trail in Las Vegas, introducing himself to Nevada, a key battleground state whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

