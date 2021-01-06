52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2021 - 8:54 am
 
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David ...
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was to address his die-hard supporters Wednesday in front of the White House ahead of the expected certification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump spent the morning tweeting about voter fraud, which he maintains cost him the Nov. 3 election, before the address in the Ellipse park, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. PT.

Biden captured the contest with 81 million votes and 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 74 million votes and 232 electoral votes.

Trump has argued on Twitter that Vice President Mike Pence can send the electors back so that Trump can win.

For his part, Pence seems almost certain to certify the election results for Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
2
Nevada’s revised COVID dashboard has better county-level details
Nevada’s revised COVID dashboard has better county-level details
3
Nevada COVID-19 metrics rebound with over 2.4K new cases, 29 deaths
Nevada COVID-19 metrics rebound with over 2.4K new cases, 29 deaths
4
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
5
New year brings new laws to Nevada
New year brings new laws to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sources: Judge Merrick Garland to be nominated for attorney general
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs t ...
Loyal VP Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes, the last front in Trump’s futile attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

 
Warnock wins; Senate control up to other tight race in Georgia
By Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow and Russ Bynum The Associated Press

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the Democrats’ reach.