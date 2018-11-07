Trump blames ‘hostile media,’ Republicans for House setback

The morning after Democrats took back the House after eight years of Republican control, President Donald Trump sparred with the White House press corps and blamed “hostile media coverage” for the setback.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump listens as reporters ask questions during a news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta, a White House aide takes the microphone from him during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The morning after Democrats took back the House after eight years of Republican control, President Donald Trump sparred with the White House press corps and blamed “hostile media coverage” for the setback.

Trump also said Wednesday that House Republicans who retired made it harder for the GOP to beat the ruling party’s midterm curse, as did GOP members whom he contended lost because they distanced themselves from him.

At the same time, Trump also took credit for Republican gains in the Senate. “I did focus on the Senate,” Trump said, “and we had tremendous success in the Senate.” Trump also said that his Make America Great rallies helped Republicans win tight races for governor in Georgia and Florida, as well as the Florida Senate race.

As for the Republicans’ loss of the House, Trump opined, “It will probably be very good for me politically.”

Trump said that he sincerely believes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “deserves” to be speaker. “She’s worked long and hard,” and earned it, Trump said. He added that he might be able to help get the embattled Democratic leader, who was not endorsed by about a third of non-incumbent Democrats, any votes she might need to overcome any opposition.

On the day before the election, Trump said he had occasional regrets about his combative tone in Washington, but any misgivings apparently evaporated before Trump walked into the East Room.

Asked about his Monday remarks, Trump said he “would love to have a very even, modest, boring tone,” but that is not easy under the harsh spotlight pointed at him.

He also scolded CNN reporter Jim Acosta for being a “rude terrible person” who mistreated White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. At one point, a White House staffer and Acosta wrestled over a microphone that Acosta did not want to relinquish.

“It isn’t good what the media is doing,” and he has a right to fight back, Trump said before leaving the room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contract Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.