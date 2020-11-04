63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

Trump calls election process ‘a major fraud’ despite no evidence of foul play

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House with the election still in the balance. (AP)
The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 - 10:07 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2020 - 1:43 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted, and the outcome hinges on a handful of uncalled battleground states.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.” In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.

Biden’s campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent Wednesday morning, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”

O’Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.” And she says, “They will prevail.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump solidly favored with election up in air
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump solidly favored with election up in air
2
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
3
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
4
Nevada, Clark County tabulating ballots — LIVE BLOG
Nevada, Clark County tabulating ballots — LIVE BLOG
5
Judge grants order keeping some Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.
Judge grants order keeping some Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shea Backus and Andy Matthews, candidates for Nevada Assembly District 37 (Las Vegas Revie ...
Democrats struggling to gain supermajority in Nevada Legislature
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ

After coming just 24 votes shy of the mark in 2018, the possibility of a Democratic supermajority in the Nevada Legislature once again looms large down the ticket in the races for state Senate and Assembly.

Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian speaks at a ceremony to kickoff renovation work at Woofter Park in ...
Candidates vying for open seats on Board of Regents
By / RJ

Preliminary election results were trickling in by the Review-Journal’s print deadline late Tuesday for the Nevada State Board of Education’s District 1 seat and three seats on the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.